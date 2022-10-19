Will Continue in TRS Party Till My Last Breath, Says Padma Rao Goud

Refuting social media reports that he will be joining the BJP, Telangana Assembly Deputy Speaker and Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao Goud on Wednesday said he will continue in the pink party till his last breath.

The Secunderabad MLA told reporters that he had no differences with the TRS, and termed the reports of him meeting central minister G Kishan Reddy “mischievous and misleading.”

“Some people are spreading rumours on social media platforms to create problems for me and the TRS,” he said.

“I will not leave the party. I have been getting phone calls. Where is the need for me to join the BJP? Why should BJP leaders be in touch with me,” he asked.

“I know Kishan Reddy because I used to sit next to him in the previous Assembly. It is true that Kishan Reddy had visited my house but it was to bless my daughter as he could not attend her wedding,” he said.

The deputy speaker said that there was no need for him to say goodbye to the TRS. “Whenever I ask for funds for my constituency, the chief minister KCR immediately releases it. Even if you ask KCR’s family whether I am leaving the TRS, they would laugh at you and dismiss the question,” he said.

Also Read: Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP in Delhi