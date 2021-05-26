Will CM KCR Extend Telangana Lockdown?

As a result of the state's two-week lockdown, the Covid situation in Telangana has improved. The lockdown has brought down the number of cases in the state. As per the latest buzz, the state government is most likely going to extend the lockdown until June 7 or 10. According to reports, the health department has submitted a report to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking an extension of the lockdown by one more week.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a review meeting on May 28 and will decide on the extension of the lockdown in the state. The chief minister on Monday announced a two-pronged strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. It is known that the state government had on May 12 imposed a lockdown in the state with a four-hour relaxation from 6 AM to 10 AM. However, it was subsequently extended till May 30. It remains to be seen if the Telangana CM will want to do it again considering the losses incurred during the shutdown.