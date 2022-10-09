Will Challenge EC’s Recognition of BRS in Delhi HC: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy said he would challenge the Election Commission’s recognition of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Delhi high court.

Revanth Reddy seeks a direction to the Election commission not to recognise the BRS until a case filed by him against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is disposed of. In 2018 Reddy filed a case against the leaders of the ruling party alleging that they collected party funds in violation of the election commission rules.

“TRS will lose its recognition if the judgment is delivered in the case filed by me in 2018. Hundreds of crores were collected by TRS leaders in the name of ‘Gulabi Coolie’, a fundraising campaign, launched by KCR in 2018. As per the Supreme Court orders, MLAs, MPs, and MLCs would be committing a crime if they indulge in the collection of funds and it is equivalent to taking bribes.”

Taking a jibe at the TRS, Revanth Reddy said no action was taken against TRS despite the Delhi court asking the ECI to look into the ruling parties’ fundraising.

