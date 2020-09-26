Will The Benefits Of Revenue Acts Reach Poor?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020. The state municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao introduced the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020.

Chief Minister KCR took a decision of scrapping VRO system and he said that “the VROs lost their relevance. They have misused their power and we can’t be mute spectators. But there are people who say that we are bringing the Act for few landlords. Over 98.38 per cent of farmers have landholdings less than 10 acres.”

These bills will help in solving the pending issues and the common citizen is benefitted. Illegal land grabbing, lack of transparency and incorrect land records are troubling the people a lot and has ruined the lives of many people.

In the newly created Dharani portal of the state government, every inch of the land will be surveyed and digitised along with longitudes and latitudes, so that no person will occupy other's lands. Land disputes will be solved in rural and urban parts. In Telangana, the prices of both agricultural and non-agricultural land are increasing due to the measures taken by the state government. Land conflicts, cases of land grabbing, land mafia operations and rowdyism have been decreasing.

On the contrary, the new bills would affect the lands of the tribals as the bills pave the way to legitimise illegal land occupations by non-tribals in scheduled areas. The new bill is also silent over the role of Gram Sabhas which are considered as a statutory authority under the Act to prevent tribal land alienation and restoration of alienated lands.