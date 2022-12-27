Will Accused in BRS MLAs Poaching Case Undergo Lie Detector Test, Asks KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for ‘celebrating’ the judgement of the Telangana High Court in a ruling party MLAs poaching case and terming it a fake case.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court entrusted the four BRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI and also disbanded the STI which was probing the case.

Reacting sharply to the BJP’s response to the High Court’s judgement, KTR said initially the saffron party distanced itself from the people involved in luring the four BRS MLAs away by offering huge money.

“I hereby welcome the judgement of the Hon’ble High Court in a fake case of MLAs’ purchase,” Kisan Reddy told ANI.

Issuing a statement, the BRS leader rebuked Kishan Reddy for publicly claiming that transferring the case to CBI would guarantee a clean chit to the accused.

“Aren’t these blatant statements reflecting the BJP Government’s approach in destroying the central probe agencies, including the CBI,” KTR asked.

KTR claimed the accused in the poaching case are celebrating after the case was handed over to the CBI because the central probe agency has lost its significance under the BJP regime.

Firing a salvo at the Union minister G Kishan Reddy, the BRS working president asked in addition to the CBI investigation, will all three accused persons in the case appear for narco analysis and lie detector test? This will expose their links with the BJP, he said.

“The accused can never escape in the people’s court,” KTR added.

