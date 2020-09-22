Why Is TRS Opposing BJP?

The TRS party, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been in the favour of the BJP government at the center for the past five years, is now against the saffron party. KCR criticised that the latest bills introduced by the BJP government would help big corporates and destroy farmer's livelihood. These bills are nothing but sugar-coated pills.

There is a love-hate relationship between TRS and BJP. Along with the agriculture bills, KCR also strongly opposed the proposed electricity bill. It has already been made clear that Prime Minister Modi is taking decisions to usurp the state powers. KCR said that he is ready to start a movement against the ruling BJP government if it fails to accept the demands of the states. KCR's recent remarks on the BJP government have become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

Several elections are going to be held in Telangana in the next two months. In addition to the Dubbak by-election, the GHMC, Warangal, Khammam Corporation and elections for two MLC seats in the graduate quota will be held. In addition, polling will be held for a council seat in the quota of local bodies in Nizamabad. Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of CM KCR, is in the fray for the post. In the current scenario, there is a possibility of less competition from the BJP, where the Congress party is just nominal in some places. It is learned that the CM KCR‌ has decided to walk against the BJP as part of his strategy. Dubbak is likely to face stiff competition from the BJP, especially in the by-elections.

It is learned that KCR‌ wants to get sympathy votes from the public. Generally, winning Dubbak bypoll should be a cakewalk for TRS but now due to intense groupism, it has become a difficult task for the party to win.

The state government is saying that, "The Centre is planning to privatise the power sector by bringing in the new Electricity Bill, 2020. The BJP-led NDA government has slowly started encroaching upon state government powers. The state government will oppose the Bill tooth and nail as it is detrimental to the interests of not only Telangana but also other states."