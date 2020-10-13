Why TRS Leaders Are Worried In Warangal?

Ahead of GWMC elections, the local leaders have pinned high hopes on getting the corporator tickets as there are many leaders with no posts. Meanwhile, with the ruling TRS government deciding to increase the divisions from 58 to 66 has come in as a boon for the leaders. However, the decision has to be moved in the Assembly, which is a big task in this short span of time. In June 2019,it has been decided to increase the number of divisions from 55 to 66. But, the Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR said that GWMC elections will be held oly for 58 divisions.

With the latest developments, the TRS local leaders in Warangal are worried. As the government is holding Assembly sessions to amend the GHMC act, it remains to be seen whether the ruling TRS would bring changes in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation by increasing the number of divisions or not.

A large number of aspirants are trying to get the ticket in GWMC, it has become a problem for the local MLAs to select the candidates. Meanwhile, there has been a concern and a bit of worry among the sitting corporators who are lagging behind in terms of delivering the best in service of people. As said by the party sources, the inefficient leaders would be not allowed to contest in the elections from TRS party. With this, the aspiring leaders are moving pillar to post to grab the ticket.

Besides these concerns mentioned above, the leaders right from ministers to corporators are worried over the people's backlash due to the LRS system brought in by the government, which is creating problems to the public financially in the unprecedented times of coronavirus.