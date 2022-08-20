Why PM Modi Doesn't Want to Appreciate Telangana, Asks TRS

The leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi questioned Bharatiya Janata Party about its cheap politics. TRS Social Media Convenor took his Twitter and shared a post in which he mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't want to appreciate Telangana for its achievement. Telangana completed Drinking Water Tap Connections to more than 54 lakh households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to be Har Ghar Jal certified. He said, "Today 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facility. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas (everyone’s efforts)."

