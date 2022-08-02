This Is Why NTR's Daughter Uma Maheshwari Committed Suicide

HYDERABAD: Younger daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N T Rama Rao (NTR), Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari (57) allegedly died of suicide at her residence on Monday.

It is reported that Uma Maheswari's younger daughter Deekshitha told the police that ill-health and depression could be the reasons for her allegedly taking the extreme step. She told the police that her mother had gone into her room and bolted the door from inside. As she had not opened the door for a long time she and her husband and a woman relative broke open the door of the bedroom and they found her hanging from the ceiling fan at around 12.30 PM. Deekshitha called the police at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Uma Maheswari is the youngest of NTR's four daughters among his 12 children. She lived with her husband, who was out of station at the time of the incident, in an apartment at Jubilee Hills in the city.

Uma Maheshwari was previously married to a businessman named Narendra Rajan from Andhra Pradesh. She divorced him after the relationship was strained and she was married to Dr Srinivasa Rao and has two daughters. Vishala the elder one was living in the US and the second daughter Deekshitha was staying in the city.

A case of suspicious death under Section 174 (suicide) of CrPC was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station. A post-mortem was conducted at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in the city and the body was handed over to family members. Meanwhile, her husband returned by Monday afternoon and her funeral is likely to take place on Wednesday.

Uma Maheshwari is the fourth child of the late NTR to have died. NTR's eldest son, Nandamuri Ramakrishna died in 1962 due to illness, his third son, Nandamuri Saikrishna died in 2004 following diabetic complications. NTR's fourth son who is actor Kalyan Ram and Jr NTR's father, Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a car accident on 29 August 2018.

