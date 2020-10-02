Is This Why Manickam Tagore Was Made TPCC In-charge?

Are the decks being cleared to anoint Revanth Reddy as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee? Will the party central leadership set aside all the protests from senior hands and give the responsibility to him?

Congress insiders say that the High Command is giving clear signals that this will happen sooner than later. Sources say that the appointment of Manickam Tagore is a clear indication of this. Tagore is said to be a close friend of Revanth Reddy and both have got along very well for quite some time. Not just that, when Revanth Reddy was arrested, it was Manickam who raised the issue in Parliament. So, the bringing of Manickam Tagore is basically meant to make Revanth the TPCC president.

Manickam’s snubbing of senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, who is known to be a very critical opponent of Revanth Reddy being made the TPCC chief, is to be seen in this light. Replacement of RC Khuntia, who was the Telangana affairs incharge for the last six years, should also be viewed in this light.