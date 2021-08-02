Why KCR Giving So Much Importance To Padi Kaushik Reddy?

Padi Kaushik Reddy who had quit the Congress party in the recent past joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Cabinet meeting approved the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under Governor's quota. For the formal approval, it was referred to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Professor Srinivas Reddy, who was elected as the MLC in the Governor's quota, has completed his tenure. So, Kaushik Reddy's name has been recommended for the post.

Padi Kaushik joined the TRS in the presence of CM K. Chandrashekar Rao at the Telangana Bhavan on July 21st. During his joining, KCR said that Kaushik will not be restricted to the Huzurabad constituency and he will be given a special place. KCR's decision of nominating Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC might have shocked many as senior leaders like Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Madhusudhana Chary, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and others were in the race for the post.

Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the Congress party after an audio clip of him surfaced online in which he is heard saying that he is going to contest in the Huzurabad bypolls as the candidate. In 2018, Kaushik contested on a Congress ticket against the then TRS candidate Etela Rajender and lost. It is all known knowledge that Etela Rajender had submitted his resignation from the TRS party after he faced land grabbing allegations. After resigning from the pink party, Etela joined BJP. Now, the winning of Huzurabad bypolls is a matter of prestige for both the ruling TRS party and Etela Rajender.