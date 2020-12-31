Why Didn't Telangana Ban New Year Parties? Questions High Court

HYDERABAD: Even as the people of Telangana are getting ready to celebrate New Year and with the State Government allowing liquor stores, pubs and bars to remain open until 12 midnight, the State High Court on Thursday,took a serious note and questioned State government's stance as to why it didn't ban New Year celebrations this year.

The High Court took up suo moto cognizance following media reports about the New Year celebrations in the State and Hyderabad. The Court said that when the Director of Public Health was warning people about the new strain in coronavirus and its dangers, how could the Government allow such celebrations.

The High Court questioned further as to what the government wanted to prove by opening wine shops and bars and allowing sale of liquor till midnight.

''How could the Government act in such a reckless manner,'' it asked. The State Government in Maharashtra and Rajasthan have already banned celebrations, it remarked. The State Government told the court that it had advised the public not to celebrate keeping in mind the coronavirus spread.

The Court directed the government to take stringent measures, including allowing the public to wear masks and maintain physical distancing today and ordered that a full report be submitted by January 7th.