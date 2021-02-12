Why Didn't MIM Convince TRS To Give Mayor Post to Corporator From Minority Community: Niranjan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson G Niranjan came down heavily on AIMIM party for supporting TRS in the GHMC mayor elections. He said that the support of Majlis Party to TRS in Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections has uncovered the mask of Majlis which claim themselves as Champions of minorities cause and bitter enemies of BJP.

He wondered how Majlis could support TRS which was supporting BJP in all major issues at the centre.

"How did the TRS and its leader KTR take the support of Majlis while commenting on Akbaruddin Owaisi as a mad man reacting to the latter's comments on NTR and P.V. Narsimha Rao's Memorials recently," asked G Niranjan.

What is the deal between them in supporting TRS changing its earlier indications of Majlis contesting the elections, he asked.

For pleasing the BJP leadership at the centre, the TRS and MIM have ignored the practice of giving one post of Mayor or Deputy Mayor to a Corporator belonging to Minority Community, G Niranjan stated.

Why did Majlis fail in insisting on one of the posts to Minority Corporator though they claim themselves as Champions of Minorities cause?