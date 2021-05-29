Why am I Tagged in Chicken Leg Piece Tweet, Brother?: KTR

KTR, the Telangana Municipal Minister, is quite active on social media platforms, particularly Twitter. KTR responds to issues that come to his attention and comments on Tweets in his own unique style. There have been numerous tweets to KTR from people seeking medical assistance, particularly during this Covid period.

Leaving all of that aside, some netizens are tagging KTR for amusing reasons that have turned into social media memes. In a latest instance, a man complained about biriyani on Twitter, tagging KTR and saying, "I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn't have any of them, this is the way to serve the people."In response, KTR tweeted, 'And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do ' However, shortly after KTR replied, the tweet was deleted from that person's account.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of trolls and memes circulated on social media over this tweet.