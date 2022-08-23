Why ABVP Called for Junior Colleges Bandh Today

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has called for a bandh on Tuesday for all the intermediate colleges in the state to protest the State government's "soft attitude" towards erring private intermediate educational institutions. ABVP State Secretary Praveen Reddy claimed that because the State government was unable to curb the corrupt actions of the private intermediate colleges, students will protest the State government's soft attitude by holding bandh. On Monday, the organisation protested in front of Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narayanaguda.

The activists said that due to a lack of supervision from the State government, private colleges were collecting large sums of fees from the parents of Intermediate students. They urged the Telangana government to take strict action against any junior colleges that were breaking the regulations, and cancel recognition of those institutions that were illegally publicising the ranks obtained by their students. ABVP also demanded that the State government introduce a fee regulatory law to regulate the fee in private colleges.