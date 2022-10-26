Who Were The TRS MLAs Ready for 100 Crore Deal?

Cyberabad police nabbed three persons from a farmhouse in Moinabad on Tuesday while negotiating with the four ruling party TRS MLAs. Speaking to media persons, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said, “One Nanda Kumar, who is close to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Swami Ramachandra Bharati from Faridabad and Simhayajulu from Tirupati nabbed. TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, G. Balaraju, B. Harshvardhan Reddy and Rohit Reddy were approached to switch parties.”