WHO Warns Against Concurrent Outbreaks of Covid, Other Respiratory Diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked people to be prepared for concurrent outbreaks of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections this spring. At a news conference on Wednesday, Maria van Kerkhove of the WHO's Health Emergencies department noted that this might happen when population mixing rises and other respiratory infections such as influenza circulate in the spring.

Last week, WHO received more than 15 million new Covid-19 cases throughout the world, by far the highest cases recorded in a single week.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "The Omicron form is quickly replacing Delta in practically all nations."

According to the Xinhua news agency, the number of weekly recorded fatalities has stayed consistent at 48,000 since October 2021. While the number of patients admitted to hospitals in most countries is growing. However, it is not at the level observed in prior waves. He believes this is related to the lower severity of Omicron and broad protection from vaccination or past infection. While Omicron causes less severe sickness than Delta, it is still a dangerous virus, especially for people who have not been vaccinated," stated the WHO Chief.

The organisation has constantly cautioned that the sheer volume of cases is putting a heavy burden on healthcare systems.