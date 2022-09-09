Who is Munugode Bypolls Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy

Munugde Bypoll Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy is a well known face to the people of Munugode Assembly Constituency. She is the daughter of Congress party senior leader and five time MLA Palvai Govardhan Reddy. She was a ZPTC member from the Munugode constituency.

Sravanthi had contested as an independent candidate in 2014 Assembly elections and stood in second place with 27,441 votes. In the 2018 assembly elections she stayed away from contesting the election and supported Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. She has been actively touring the constituency and her family is said to be more influential among the voters in the constituency.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved Palvai Sravanthi as the candidate for the Munugode bye-election in Telangana, the party announced on Friday, September 9. The constituency in Nalgonda district fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy switched allegiance to the BJP.

