Who is Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy TRS Candidate for Munugode Bypoll

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is likely to fieled Ex MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Munugode Bypoll. However, Kusukuntla's candidature will be announced only after the release of the bypoll notification. Highly placed sources in the party said that Prabhakar Reddy has been given priority in all campaign programmes carried out by the pink party hinting that he will be the candidate for the by-election.

Apparently, the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting to discuss the action plan for Munugode by election in Pragati Bhavan on September 20, Tuesday. Nalgonda district incharge and Minister Jagadeesh Reddy, MLC Takkallapally Ravinder Rao, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Ex MLA Prabhakar Reddy were present in the meeting. Analyzing the reports of the party meetings at village level, KCR gave directions on the action to be taken in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Congress fielded Palwai Sravanthi Reddy and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate will be Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, whose exit from the Congress and resignation as the Munugode MLA had necessitated the bye-election in Munugode.

Also Read: After CPM, CPI(M) to Back TRS in Munugode Bypoll