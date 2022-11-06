Munugode By-election 2022 Results Live: Munugode Bypolls

Munugode Bypoll Results 2022: In a huge shock to voters as well as political analysts in the Telugu states, BJP was leading after two rounds of counting of votes.

The munugode bypolls has created a lot of interest across the nation for this will largely determine the voter sentiment in Telangana. As regards to which party will win Munugode bypolls, the results will be known in a few hours from now. This Munugode bypoll results will put an end to a month's tension in the political circles.

Fifth Round

TRS- 5,961 votes

BJP- 5,245 votes

* TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy leading with 26,443 votes after four rounds of counting for Munugode by-election. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trailing with 25729 votes.

* TRS is leading with 714 votes.

Fourth Round

TRS - 4,854

BJP - 4,555

At the end of third round TRS had polled 21,489 votes, BJP 21,175 and Congress had polled 5,718 votes

Third Round

TRS -7,010

BJP -7,426

Congress -1,532

Second Round

TRS​- 14,211

BJP​-13,648

Congress- 2,100

*After two rounds of counting, TRS is leading with 515 votes

* BJP leads by 900 votes in second round

First Round:

TRS: 6,096

BJP: 4,904

Congress: 1,877

* Praja Shanthi Party Candidate K A Paul has got 34 votes in first round

* TRS candidate leads with 1,192 votes

* TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy leads after first round of counting