Where To Take Sputnik V In Hyderabad?

The vaccination drive for Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was launched in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The first dose of Sputnik V was given to Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd employee, Ashok. Today, the vaccination drive was launched at Apollo Group Hospitals, Jubilee Hills by Apollo Group President, Dr K Hari Prasad, Dr. Reddy's CEO MV Ramana. The vaccination drive was not only launched in Hyderabad but also in Visakhapatnam.

The vaccine is given to the beneficiaries above 45 years of age at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Registration on the CoWin portal is compulsory for the vaccination of people aged 18-44 years. The portal offers a series of tabs including Age 18+, Age 45+, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Free and Paid now. The cost of Sputnik V is Rs. 948 + 5 per cent GST per dose. However, the vaccine is being given at a price of Rs 1,250 per dose at Jubilee Hills Apollo.

Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL) has entered into a three-year definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) for the production-supply of the Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing centre at Dharwad, Karnataka.