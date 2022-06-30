This is Where PM Modi is Staying in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s national executive meet on July 2 and also for the public meeting on July 3. Security has been beefed up in view of Modi's visit to the city. Tight security arrangements will be in place at venues of Modi’s stay and other delegates and at the national executive meeting and also at the public meeting.

A senior police official speaking to a news agency said, "We are making foolproof security arrangements as per the security scenario and as required. Definitely, as far as Prime Minister's bundobust is concerned and also regarding all delegates (Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different States, who are attending the meeting) as per their scale and as per their categorization we are making all necessary arrangements."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to stay in Novotel Hotel in Madhapur. He will stay in Novotel for three days (i.e.,) on July 2,3 and 4. Section 144 was imposed in and around Hyderabad International Convention Centre. No flying activities of remote-controlled drones or para-gliders or remote-controlled micro-light Aircraft, be allowed over the area for a circle of a five km radius from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. This order shall remain in force from 6 AM on June 30 to 6 PM on July 4. 5,000 police will be deployed in the city as a part of the security for Modi's visit to Hyderabad.

