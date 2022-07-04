Where Does Telangana Stand in Ease of Doing Business?

The Government of India has communicated the EoDB 2020 evaluations of States. Instead of ranking states, the Union Govt. has now created four categories - Top Achievers, Achievers, Aspirers, and Emerging Business Ecosystems.

Telangana has been adjudged by the Union Government as one of the seven States categorised as “top achievers” in the implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020.

Apart from Telangana, the other states which were adjudged the same category include Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

The BRAP 2020 included 301 reform points out of which Telangana could gain all the points because of which the state has been adjudged Top Achiever by the Union Govt.

Earlier, DPIIT assessed the States/UTs based on their performance in the implementation of prescribed reforms in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) exercise.

The Union Govt is not giving out EoDB rankings this time onwards. Despite the Union Govt not giving ranks, few states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were claiming to top EoDB rankings but the actual fact remained that these States topped the charts only in one or two segments and not the entire ranking. Telangana State stood in top position in various aspects such as Documentary compliance (verification) of reforms. Hence Telangana has been adjudged with “Top Achievers” position.

