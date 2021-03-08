Where Are Jyotirlinga Temples In India

Lord Shiva, in Hinduism, is regarded as a ‘Supreme’ deity! As per the religious textbook, Shiva Mahapuran, once Lord Brahma and Vishnu went to war to prove their supremacy over one other.

To sort this issue, Shiva formed a huge pillar of light asked the two to find the end of the light. Brahma chose to go upwards in the direction of light and Vishnu chose to go down. Much later, both appeared in front of Shiva and Vishnu accepted his defeat but Brahma chose to lie and said he found the end of the light. This angered Shiva and he cursed Brahma that no one will ever pray to him ever. This pillar later came to be known as Jyotirlinga.

It is said that there are 64 Jyotirlinga’s but 12 of these are of utmost importance. It is believed that Lord Shiva first manifested himself on Earth on the night of the Aridra Nakshatra, thus the special reverence for the Jyotirlinga.

There is no unique appearance to mark the Jyotirlingas. Many people believe that you can see these lingas as columns of fire piercing through the earth after you reach a high level of spiritual attainment.

Originally there were 64 Jyotirlingas out of which 12 are considered to be highly auspicious and holy. The 12 Jyotirlinga temples in India take the name of the presiding deity. Each considered a different manifestation of Lord Shiva. The primary image of all these lingas is the “lingam” representing the beginning and end pillar or the infinite nature of Lord Shiva.

Here let’s check out the important Jyotirlinga temple in the country. 12 Jyotirlinga’s in India with Their Location:

• Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gir, Gujarat

• Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh

• Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

• Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khanda, Madhya Pradesh

• Baidyanath Jyotirlinga in Deoghar, Jharkhand

• Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra

• Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

• Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarka, Gujarat

• Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

• Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nasik, Maharashtra

• Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

• Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad, Maharashtra