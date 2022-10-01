Whenever Union Ministers Censure Telangana Govt, State Gets an Award: KCR

Warangal: Alleging lack of support from the BJP-led Central government to Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the State is still moving ahead and scaling new heights.

Address a public rally after inaugurating Pratima Medical College here, KCR criticized the Centre for discriminating against Telangana. He said the Centre has failed to sanction even a single medical college to the state. The TRS chief said despite Centre’s indifferent attitude, the State government is striving hard to set up a medical college in every district soon.

“There is no need for local students to go to Russia, China or Ukraine for medical education. There are enough seats available in the state to study medicine. Prior to 2014, there were five colleges in the state. We have set up 12 new medical colleges,” KCR said while praising the efforts of Health Minister T Harish Rao in improving medical education infrastructure in the State.

Launching a scathing attack on the Union ministers, KCR said the ministers censure the State government today and the very next day an award is given to the Telangana State for its better performance.

With the support of the people of Telangana, the TRS launched a movement for a separate state and was successful in realising the dream of forming Telangana state, KCR added. He also said that Telangana, which was struggling to keep pace with the development for decades, is now in a position to guide the country.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the renovated shrine at Yadagirigutta ahead of the likely announcement by him of a national party on Dasara. He also visited Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Saturday.

