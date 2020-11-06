When Will Telangana New Secretariat Open?

Within a year, Telangana state's new integrated secretariat complex will be ready. In order to complete the work in line with the orders of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the whole project will be divided into six projects and will be supervised by six working teams. At a review session on the construction work of the new secretariat on Thursday with departmental officers and members of the executing agency, Shapoorji Pallonji, Minister of Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy quoted that, "The entire project must be completed in 12 months. The complex will be divided into six projects and each project will have a working team. We must depute 12 Junior Engineers, 3 Divisional Engineers, 1 Executive Engineer and one Superintending Engineer from the department."

In addition, three JEs, two DEs and one EE will also be available from the department to look after electrical and mechanical work. 12 field engineers, 6 project engineers and 1 project manager will also be appointed by the executing agency. The Minister further added that "Similarly, at the project site, the architect has to appoint six supervising teams."

The Minister directed that a month-wise workflow chart such as the Program Evaluation Review Technique (PERT) chart must be generated by the SE from the department, architect and the executing agency. He said that the goal had to be for eleven months. Prashanth Reddy also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the use of sophisticated technology for 'expansion joint' work and asserted that he would visit the site personally every week and check the development.

The Minister also said that “The secretariat must reflect the vision of the Chief Minister so that the entire country is in awe of the structure that will reflect the culture and traditions of Telangana.” R&B Engineer in Chief Ganapathi Reddy, SE Satyanarayana, EE Shashidhar, Vaastu specialist Sudhakar Teja also attended the meeting.