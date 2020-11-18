When Father Turned Rapist For Daughter

A person who stayed true to law as per profession failed miserably as a father. In a shocking incident, he molested his own daughter. This incident took place in Ranga Reddy district. As per the details provided by the police, Satyanarayana Gowda was a resident of Kapila Nagar Colony in Hyderabad. He was working as a Public Prosecutor in Warangal District Court. His daughter is in tenth grade. Reports said that he often threatened his daughter and sexually assaulted her. The girl, who was deeply upset over the incident, tried to commit suicide.

The girl’s mother Manjula, noticed something was amiss and asked the reason. The girl told her mother about the worst things that her father was doing. Manjula lodged a complaint at the Narsingh Police Station seeking protection for her daughter.