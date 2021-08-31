What's The Meaning of Red, Orange Alerts In Weather Forecast

Following the heavy rains, many low-lying areas have been inundated and streams were overflowing in different parts of the state. According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad is likely to witness rain or thundershowers for the next two to three days.

Several districts of Telangana also recorded light to moderate rains on Monday. Sangareddy, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Rangareddy received rainfall up to 47 mm on Monday.

Life in most parts of Telangana was thrown out of gear due to heavy rains. The state is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains in many places till the coming weekend. Many times, we come across the reports of Indian Meteorological Department issuing colour-coded alerts like red, green, yellow, etc.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), "Colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected". The main idea behind using these colours is to forewarn the concerned officials and the disaster management authority about the impact of the weather expected so that they would be ready to take necessary action.

Here is the meaning of colour codes: Green- No Action needed; Yellow- Watch and stay updated; Orange- Be prepared; Red- Take action.

A red alert means the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and more than 200 mm of rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

A Yellow warning means to watch and concerned officials should know what's going on.

An Orange warning means heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the weather department, 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm rain means moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered heavy, 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm means very heavy, and more than 204.5 mm means extremely heavy rain.