What's The Hurry? SC on Telangana Govt Plea on TRS MLA Poaching Case

In an another jolt to Telangana government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the status quo on Telangana High Court’s order transferring the probe into a case related to the alleged attempts to poach 4 MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi), to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While hearing the petition filed by the state government, the court made some interesting comments about what is the hurry in the petition.

Meanwhile, the apex court accepted the petition and listed it for hearing on February 17.

