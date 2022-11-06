What Will TRS Say If They Lose to BJP in Munugode Bypolls?

Munugode Bypolls Results will be known in a few hours from now. After four rounds of counting the Bharathiya Janatha Party (BJP) is said to be leading. TRS voters, workers seem to be in total disbelief and wondering what would be the outcome in the next rounds of counting.

It is known that Munugode byelections were one of the most closely watched events in politics this year. Several top BJP, TRS and Congress leaders went all out to participate in a high-pitched campaign for the Telangana bypolls.

Between all this, BJP attempted to lure 4 TRS legislators into the saffron party with money in a bid to topple the TRS government. What followed was a war of words between the top leadership of both BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The incident sure dampened the spirit of the pink party workers who were left worried about the fortunes of the party. This was also a clever ploy to distract the voters and the parties from the Munugode bypolls campaigning.

Now, with BJP leading (at least at this time when the article is being written), it looks like there will be a close fight between TRS and BJP in Munugode Bypolls. Should the outcome really turn in the favour of Telangana BJP, then one could very well expect a strong reaction from the TRS. The pink party top leadership will definitely hold a press conference to call out BJP's corrupt ways to win this by-elections.

KTR, who is known to share his no-holds barred opinion will definitely hit out. But the results are not final yet. It is known that anything can happen in the last round of voting. So, let' wait and watch.

Last, but not the least, the Telangana congress seems to have made some strides. If not impressive figures, at least India's grand old party seems to have made a start with Munugode Bypolls, thanks to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.

Who do you think will win Munugode Bypolls?

