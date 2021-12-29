HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the BJP's promise to offer liquor at Rs 50 per bottle, besides several initiatives, if voted to power in 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday tweeted his comments on the offer made by the Saffron party leaders.

" Wah…what a scheme! What a shame AP BJP stoops to a new low National policy of BJP to supply cheap liquor at ₹50 or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is “high”? , KTR tweeted in response to a video of BJP Chief Somy Veerraju speaking in a public meeting held on Tuesday.

BJP Chief Somu Veerraju, said, “I am telling you that one crore people are drinking alcohol in the state. All of you people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at Rs 75. If the revenues are good we will even supply at just Rs 50, (not bad liquor), definitely a good one,” Veerraju said if voted to power in AP. Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Purandareswari, and Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh also spoke in the meeting.

