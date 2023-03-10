What KCR Told Party Cadre in BRS Meet

Addressing a joint meeting of Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive body at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao told the party cadre that there is no early polls and the elections will be held in December as per the schedule.

“You should be available to the people of your respective constituencies, attending to their needs regularly,” he said.

He asked the party lawmakers and ministers to stay in their respective constituencies till the elections are held.

Expressing confidence that the TRS will win the next elections hands down, the party president said the lawmakers should carry out walkathons in their constituencies where it is necessitated and take the state government's welfare schemes to the people.

