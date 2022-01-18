What Decisions Did KCR Take In Cabinet Meet On Covid?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Cabinet meeting that was held on January 17 discussed various issues but didn't speak anything related to either imposing lockdown or night curfew in Telangana.

Health Minister Harish Rao explained that they are taking necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state and further stated that the entire situation is under control. He added that a total of 5 crore vaccination doses have been administered to the people and will soon vaccinate the remaining eligible beneficiaries as well. He also said that COVID-19 will be controlled by avoiding large gatherings and said that self-control is the key to contain the spread of coronavirus. He added that the government is ready with all facilities, medicines and the staff is working round the clock to provide better treatment. The state government is ready to face any situation. Harish Rao appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocol, wear masks, and maintain social distance. Finally, the Cabinet Meeting ended without any discussion on lockdown or night curfew.

In the cabinet meeting, CM also took stock of various lift irrigation projects and their development status in the state.

The paddy procurement was not completed due to unseasonal rains.

In the cabinet, it was decided to bring a law on the implementation of English Medium in all the government schools from the next academic year.

COVID-19 Cases in Telangana:

The number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Telangana. On Sunday, a total of 2,047 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from Telangana. Out of the total 1,174 are from Hyderabad and rest of the GHMC area. Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts are showing more number of cases.