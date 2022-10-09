What Can TRS Which Forgot Telangana Itself Contribute to Nation, Asks Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday criticised TRS government and stated that the party has been formed in the name of Telangana and now it is cheating the people of the state. She asserted that the government has done more than Rs. 3 lakh crores of debt and it is going to be a burden on the people of the state. She lashed out at the ruling TRS party and said that the rich state when it was formed and now it is going to become debt ridden state.

KCR , who founded the party with the slogans of 'Nellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' has ignored them. From 2014 to 2018, women were not given a place in the cabinet. After coming to power for the second time, women were not given a place in the cabinet. She further stated that on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, KCR stopped going to the Secretariat, did not induct women for many years in his cabinet and now the party name has been changed to BRS on Tantrik's advice. She said that KCR is building up caste hatred in the state.

The Finance Minister criticized that the Kaleswaram project was constructed spending Rs.1 lakh crores but there is no drop of water in the state. She further questioned KCR that why he is not coming up with recruitment of various jobs in the state. She questioned that "What Can TRS Do The Nation After Abandoning Telangana Itself?"

