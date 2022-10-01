This Is What BJP Leader Dr K Laxman Said About Forging Alliance With TDP 

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader Dr K Laxman has ruled out political alliance with the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh. He said the saffron party would not forge alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The BJP leader made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. The BJP MP and OBC Morcha chairman said the saffron party would, however, continue its alliance with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. When asked what the BJP would do if Jana Sena proposed a political tie-up with TDP, he said the BJP has no not thought about this.

Commenting on Telangana politics, the BJP Parliamentary Board member said people think that the BJP is the right alternative to the TRS and especially the OBC community will favour the BJP in the Assembly election. To a query on his possibility of getting a party tickets from Musheerabad assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections, Dr Laxman said the party leadership will decide who should contest elections and from which constituency.



