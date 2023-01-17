WEF To Setup Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution in Hyderabad

The World Economic Forum Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution, “the first thematic centre in India to focus on life sciences and healthcare,” will be set up in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made after the Telangana government and the World Economic Forum signed a collaboration agreement during the Forum’s annual meeting at Davos on Monday.

The Centre - C4IR Telangana - will be an autonomous, non-profit organization, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

