WEF and Republic of Serbia Invites Minister KTR to a Forum in Serbia

Hyderabad: The Government of the Republic of Serbia and World Economic Forum have invited Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to participate in the 'Biotech Future Forum', to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on 20 October, 2022.

"Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hear your perspectives and experiences," read the invitation extended to the KTR, by Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia, and Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.

The forum will explore the structures, policies and commercialization required to maximize the benefits of biotech by focusing on emerging innovations and cutting-edge research. It will provide participating leaders with the opportunity to share their perspectives on the development and application of biotechnology, particularly in relation to medicine and healthcare.

I would like to thank Hon’ble Prime Minister of Serbia @SerbianPM Ms. Ana Brnabić and @wef President @borgebrende for extending the invite This invitation is a recognition of the strength of Telangana’s Life-sciences ecosystem & particularly that of the Biotechnology sector https://t.co/J4hacwPLVQ — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2022

Also Read: HCA is Not Responsible For Gymkhana Ground Stampede: Mohammed Azharuddin