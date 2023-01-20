WebPT Announces Global Capabilities Center in Hyderabad

The leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fuelling business growth is seeking new strategic talent with ambitions for continued growth in India

DAVOS, Switzerland (January 18, 2023) - WebPT, which provides a robust end-to-end solution supporting outpatient rehabilitation therapy patient and practice management, today announced its new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the World Economic Forum with the Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration of Telangana Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept., Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana, WebPT Chief Executive Officer Ashley Glover, WebPT Chief Operating Officer Paul Shuga and Founder & CEO of Summit Consulting Services Sandeep Sharma in attendance. WebPT launched in 2008, jump-starting the rehab therapy industry’s shift to web-based systems and data-driven care. Today, WebPT is one of the fastest-growing outpatient rehab therapy software platforms in the world, employing nearly 800 people while helping more than 150,000 members run better, more efficient practices to improve care delivery to patients suffering from a broad range of musculoskeletal issues.

"WebPT’s mission is simple - to help rehab therapy achieve greatness in practice. We are making a significant investment in the Hyderabad office in order to expand our reach, helping our members grow their business, and empowering more rehab therapists to treat patients needing musculoskeletal care," said Ashley Glover, CEO of WebPT. "Our Global Capabilities Center brings new operational and strategic talent to our global teams, focusing on the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes."

“I’m delighted to welcome WebPT to the city of Hyderabad and assure that the state government will be a partner in their continued success. I am pleased to know they will be investing INR 150 Crore in this project.” said Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, the minister for IT, industries and municipal administration of Telangana. “Availability of talent, stable government, able leadership, liveability and world class infrastructure are the key reasons for the GCCs to choose Hyderabad over other cities. This is yet another testament to the growing stature of Hyderabad as the Life Sciences Hub of Asia.”

WebPT has partnered with Summit Consulting Services in order to facilitate the Global Capabilities Center. The office will assist in attracting world class talent in operations, technology and support. Commenting on the partnership, founder and CEO, Sandeep Sharma said, "We are proud to have partnered with WebPT in its global strategy and deliver on the performance, revenue and patient outcomes”.