Webcasting GHMC Elections 2020: 5,800 Students Register Names

Elections to GHMC will be conducted on December 1 and the counting of votes will take place on December 4. State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi said that the election process to 150 divisions of GHMC will be completed before December 6th. This time, instead of Electronic voting machines, ballot papers will be used and voters can cast their vote from 7 am to 6 pm. For the first time, SEC of Telangana is going to use e-voting option for senior citizens, disabled and poll personnel in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 5,800 students have applied for webcasting GHMC polls. A total of 3,500 are required and the corporation will pay Rs. 950 to each student on the polling day for providing a web facility. Volunteers can enrol using the link https://bit.ly/GHMCELECTIONS-2020 or visit GHMC website or MyGHMC app. A minimum of 10 percent of total polling locations were covered by webcasting. However, care will be taken to ensure the maximum webcasting possible at important polling stations. To ensure webcasting of the polling process, all such polling stations should be covered with web cameras.

The main objective of planning digital surveillance at all the polling stations is to conduct the polling process in a transparent manner and to instil confidence among the voters that they can cast their vote fearlessly, restrict malpractices such as rigging or capturing booths. On poll day, DGP, commissioners, GHMC election authority, and returning officers will supervise the arrangement and a quick action will be taken if there is any disturbance created.