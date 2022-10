Weather Update: Telangana to Witness Light to Moderate Rainfall Next 5 Days, Says IMD

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at few places over the next five days.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts.



7 day forecast(mid day) of Telangana Based on 0300 UTC issued at 1300 Hours IST dated: 07/10/2022 pic.twitter.com/93IQo3bwk2 — IMD_Metcentrehyd (@metcentrehyd) October 7, 2022

