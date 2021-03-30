HYDERABAD: With the rise in Coronavirus in the State especially in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, the Hyderabad Traffic Police launched a special awareness-cum-enforcement drive for wearing masks in public places across GHMC limits on Tuesday.

The Telangana Government has decided to take action as per the latest orders especially in the city of Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Traffic Police has decided to take photos of people driving on the roads and in vehicles without wearing a face mask and impose fines. Heavy fines will be levied on anyone found outside without a mask.

As people continue to blatantly violate Covid-19 guidelines, traffic police to create awareness about the safety of wearing facemasks & maintaining physical distancing are displaying placards to avert the spread of COVID-19.

Traffic police on duty in the main areas under the three police commissionerates will take photos of people going without a mask and send e-challans home based on the vehicle number.

Punishment and penalties under these sections include but are not limited to the imposition of a fine, imprisonment up to two years, or both, while Section 188 of the IPC will attract imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to Rs 1,000, or both.

As of last week, police were only issuing a warning to those not complying with the rule of mandatory face masks, but from this week onwards the violators will face charges.

The Hyderabad traffic police have already registered 15,000 cases against those travelling in vehicles without masks. CCTV cameras set up at major intersections, along with traffic police, will play a key role in identifying those without masks.

Today Jubilee Hills Traffic Police created awareness to wear Face masks & maintain Physical distancing by displaying placards to avert the spread of #COVID19 at Jubilee Hills Check post.

Sri. T. Goverdhan, @acp_trf3 also participated.

In the Nation's capital over 700 people were issued challans on Monday for not wearing masks in public. People were also fined for violating social distancing norms and spitting in public places.

On Tuesday 463 new COVID-19 cases & 4 deaths were reported in Telangana today. Out of this, 145 cases were reported in GHMC followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 46 and 28 cases respectively. The sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases hints at a second wave in the state.

