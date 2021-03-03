WE HUB Partners With Meesho To Enable Homepreneurs Achieve Professional Identity

WE HUB, India’s first and only state-led incubator by the Government of Telangana to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to start-up, scale-up and accelerate with global market access, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meesho, an Indian-origin social commerce platform. This year-long partnership aims to aid women entrepreneur from Telangana to achieve financial independence by providing market exposure.

The MoU was inked between Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB, and Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO of Meesho in the presence of Smt. Satyavathi Rathod, Hon'ble Women and Children Welfare Minister, Government of Telangana.



WE HUB and Meesho will work together to provide robust market access to women-led businesses in the state, helping small businesses to grow and thrive in the post-pandemic environment. The entrepreneurs will register as suppliers on the Meesho platform which enables them to sell their wide range of products on a national e-commerce platform.



WE HUB startups and other startups from the Telangana startup ecosystem will be able to leverage this partnership and expand their markets in India. It will benefit in the form of seamless onboarding, free cataloguing, and market access on a national platform which will create avenues to increase business and trade opportunities. WE Hub, Government of Telangana is bringing in Sequoia to Telangana for the first time as part of this partnership.

‘’When women succeed, everyone benefits. There is no tool more effective for women than their economic development. I am truly heartened to see We-Hub and Meesho coming together to help the women of Telangana realise their economic, social and financial goals. This will be a pathbreaking partnership for the state of Telangana that will enable women to use the power of technology for creating their own identity, and will in turn help us take a big step forward towards diversity and financial inclusion’’ said Ms. Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary (ITE &C), Government of Telangana said, “It is great to see unicorns like Meesho join hands with WE Hub, Government of Telangana in enabling small business entrepreneurs. We believe this partnership would benefit many women entrepreneurs across the socio economic strata of Telangana by making best use of these platforms, WE Hub is bringing into in Telangana’’

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO of Meesho said, ““We are ecstatic to partner with WE Hub and the Telangana government and extend our support to women entrepreneurs. We are hopeful of creating a vibrant, diverse and inclusive ecosystem for women-led micro businesses in the state. This initiative reflects our commitment and concerted efforts to further the cause of women entrepreneurship and their financial independence in the country.””



Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, said, “Small women led businesses have always been left behind due to the digital divide that exists. Through our new partnership with Meesho, small businesses in Telangana will learn about taking the next step in expanding their markets and converting their customer base and sales in entirely new ways.’’



WE HUB through this partnership also aims to promote homepreneurs by providing digital and financial literacy training to the women registered as homepreneurs on the Meesho platform. This effort will enable them to achieve financial independence.



