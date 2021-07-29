WE HUB Launches Scale-up Programs for Tech based Startups and Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs

WE HUB, today launched a series of three new programs for students and tech-based startups. The programs were kick-started by the Minister KTR, in the presence of Principal Secretary of IT department Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB.

Followed by the launches, a Tech show was conducted where 22 tech-based startups exhibited their products. The event also included the graduation of 4 cohorts of preincubation, incubation, and acceleration programs. The graduated startups included sectors like Healthtech, Oceantech, Infratech, EdTech, Manufacturing, etc. got the opportunity to pitch to Telangana Minister (MA&UD), K Taraka Rama Rao. At the event, the minister further congratulated the graduating entrepreneurs.

WE HUB launches three programs:

Greater 50% is an initiative by FICCI Flo to provide mentoring and business development support for women entrepreneurs. In this context, WE Hub with FICCI Flo will kick off a Pre-incubation program to incubate 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs and an Incubation Program of 20 established startups across India.

Girls in STEAM: In order to create a funnel for women entrepreneurs in the fields of data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and allied domains and be enthused by STEM, WE HUB in collaboration with “WiDS"(Women in Data Science), Stanford University will run a cohort of 100 school students from 5 cities in India

WE Alpha: In order to create a funnel for girl students to take up entrepreneurship as a mainstream functionality, WE Hub along with 5 Technical Educational Institutions across Telangana has devised an extensive program to support 50 students via entrepreneurial development programs, mentor-support, and exposure visits.

"I'm blown away by the diversity, range, and ambition that the young graduating women entrepreneurs have exhibited in today's event. While I hope the first women-led unicorn will be from India and particularly hope it comes from WE HUB in Telangana. WE HUB has launched new programs, including with the educational institutes, this will encourage innovation from a very young age all over India." mentioned Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and ITE & C.

"We witnessed 22 tech startups demonstrating their solutions, ideas, and products. This is some of the best quality work that I've seen in recent years, without any doubt as we witnessed today some very precise design of solutions. We wish very best to the graduating entrepreneurs, who are part of WE HUB and we will continue to enable their entrepreneur journey’’ of Principal Secretary of IT department Shri. Jayesh Ranjan

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB said, ‘’Congratulations to all the startups who are graduating today. We are extremely excited about kicking off our new programs in collaboration with WiDS, Stanford university, Mathworks, and FICCI Flo along with schools and colleges in India. These programs will enable more tech entrepreneurship among girls and young women in Telangana and across India.’’

The women entrepreneurs graduated from the below programs: