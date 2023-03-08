WE HUB Celebrates Five Years of Driving Women Entrepreneurship in India and Inspiring Innovation

Hyderabad: WE HUB, India's first and only state-led incubator by the Government of Telangana, celebrated its fifth anniversary on International Women's Day. The event was held at Taj Krishna and featured notable speakers, such as Telangana state’s Information Technology(IT) Minister, K. T. Rama Rao; Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, IT E & C department, Jayesh Ranjan; and other dignitaries. The celebration recognised the achievements of women entrepreneurs and honoured their contributions to the economy.

WE HUB has been a beacon of hope for women entrepreneurs in India over the past five years, providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed in the business world. The event kicked off with a welcome address and a video presentation by WE HUB showcasing the projects, initiatives and programmes that have helped women entrepreneurs in their entrepreneurial journey. It was followed by five successful women entrepreneurs sharing their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and achieving success in their respective fields.

Minister K. T. Rama Rao, said, We are on a mission to make Telangana a women's entrepreneur hub, and WE Hub has played a significant role in engaging with over 35,000 women entrepreneurs across India. The upcoming launch of a single window mechanism and targeted interventions will provide a professional identity for women entrepreneurs and enable them to scale their businesses, creating more employment opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The event also included an interactive session with the women entrepreneurs and the audience, where IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, engaged in a Q&A session with them. Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), emphasised the importance of women's participation in entrepreneurship and applauded WE HUB's role in promoting women entrepreneurship.

Over the past five years, WE HUB has incubated 3194 start-ups and SMEs by women founders and successfully engaged with over 5,000 women entrepreneurs, 1247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs and 609 urban entrepreneurs. The incubator has been actively working towards enabling women-led start-ups across sectors scale and accelerate through global market access.

The CEO of WE HUB, Deepthi Ravula, said, "At WE Hub, we believe that women entrepreneurs are a force to be recognised. Our mission is to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. Through our work, we have seen first-hand the incredible impact that women can have on their communities and the economy. I am proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to empowering women and fostering innovation in India. Together, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all."

women entrepreneurs where they can interact with venture capitalists for funding, connect with corporates for scaling up their business, get advice from mentors to fine-tune ideas and benefit from technical mentoring.