We are indebted to YSR, Says Konda Surekha

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Konda movie promotions which is helmed by the maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, former minister and Congress Leader Konda Surekha, who is in Vijayawada paid homage to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s statue located at control room.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, we came to Vijayawada as part of Konda movie promotions.

“We have started the tour in AP by paying homage to the statue of YSR. We are like this because of YSR. We are indebted to YSR for the rest of our lives,” the former minister added.

Revealing about her future plans, the former minister said that she will be contesting from Warangal East Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking about the movie, Konda Surekha said that the film ‘Konda’ is all about their love story and political life.

