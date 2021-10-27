HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced on Wednesday that there will be no water supply in various areas of the Kukatpally on 29th October (Friday) due to repair works undertaken at the Manjira Phase-2 pipelines.

The Board is repairing the 1500 mm Dia PSC pumping main pipeline from Kalagur to Patancheru to prevent leakages in various places. Pipeline junction works will be carried out at different places and also at Kandi village. The water supply will be suspended for a total of 36 hours from 6 am on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday.

Areas Affected

Division No.9: Hydernagar, Ramnareshnagar, KPHB, Bhagyanagar, Vasant Nagar, SP Nagar and surrounding areas

Division No.15: Miyapur, Deeptisreenagar, Matruseenagar, Laxminagar, JP Nagar, Chandanagar, and surrounding areas

Division No. 23: Nizampet, Bachupally, Mallampeta, Pragati Nagar, and surrounding areas

Division No. 32: Bollaram and surrounding areas.

