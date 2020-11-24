Watch: Angry Woman Removes TRS Flexi In Hyderabad Ahead of GHMC Elections 2020

A video of a woman removing a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) banner from a wall is going viral on social media. One of the users shared the video and wrote, "Fed up with false promises of the TRS party and their inefficient governance, a woman in Hyderabad removes a Flexi banner related to TRS' election campaign."

On the banner, one could see the pictures of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KTR. In the video, the woman can be seen removing the banner and dumping it on the pavement. Here is the video.

According to India Today, the woman in the video is a Congress leader, (TPCC general secretary Uzma Shakir) and is removing the banner because it allegedly violated the Election Commission's model code of conduct.

According to the model code of conduct, from the date of the declaration of elections, posters, hoardings, advertising, etc. portraying the accomplishments of political parties in power at the Centre or States are not allowed.