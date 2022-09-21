Watch: Woman Creates Ruckus After Hyderabad Traffic Police Locks Her Car

Hyderabad: A video of a woman arguing with the Traffic police after her car was locked by them went viral on social media on Wednesday. The Hyderabad traffic police seized the car which was parked at a no-parking zone in the busy lane of Sultan Bazar in the Kothi area. As part of the traffic clearing drive, the cops were going to tow the wheel of a car parked in a no-parking zone. The lady can be seen obstructing the cops on duty and arguing with them as to why they seized her car. In one instance she is seen grabbing a cop's walkie-talkie and pushing him away. The police issued a challan on the car, filed a case against the woman and an investigation is underway.

