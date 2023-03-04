Watch: Revanth Reddy Convoy Accident Video

March 04, 2023

AP Global Investors Summit 2023 | Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology and Handlooms & Textiles, Gudivada Amarnath stated that due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's credibility and his virtue of living by his words made India’s big tycoons come down here to attend the Summit.