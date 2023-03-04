Watch: Revanth Reddy Convoy Accident Video
Mar 04, 2023, 12:46 IST
The accident video of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy's convoy.
సిరిసిల్ల: రేవంత్రెడ్డి కాన్వాయ్కు యాక్సిడెంట్.
వేగంతో ఒకదానికొకటి ఢీకొట్టిన రేవంత్రెడ్డి కాన్వాయ్.. బెలూన్లు ఓపెన్ కావడంతో తప్పిన ప్రమాదం. ధ్వంసమైన ఆరు కార్లు, రిపోర్టర్లకు స్వల్ప గాయాలు.#Sircilla #Revanthreddy pic.twitter.com/UpE2boMMCC
— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 4, 2023
Also Read: Overspeeding Cars in Revanth Reddy's Convoy Collide
