HYDERABAD: The wards of Osmania General Hospital old building including the Superintendent chamber in Hyderabad were inundated as sewage and rainwater entered in its premises on Wednesday afternoon, July 15.

The hospital premises were flooded as rainwater along with sewage water entered the wards located at the ground floor, causing inconvenience to in-patients as well as healthcare staff.

The 100-year-old building is already in a state of repair and there have appeared frequent cracks on the roofs and walls of the building.

On Wednesday, many videos showcasing the inundation of wards surfaced on social media in which one can see dirty water entering into wards of the hospital where patients are undergoing treatment.

In another video, the staff at the hospital is trying to stop the flow of rainwater and sewage entering into wards.

In July 2014, after the formation of Telangana state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had visited the hospital personally and assured that two new buildings will be constructed. For the purpose, Rs 200 crore was being allocated in the budget but there had been no release of funds as of now.